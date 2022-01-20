MADISON —Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) voted in favor of three bills today that will provide resources for individuals struggling with drug addiction. The legislation is an extension of the HOPE Agenda, which began in 2013 and has been built on every session since.
“The drug epidemic has been ravaging our state for over a decade and the past two years have been particularly difficult for many individuals suffering from substance use disorders,” Rep. Born said. “Today, we are building on the work we did in the budget to make important investments to support those struggling with substance use.”
Assembly Bill (AB) 732 directs the Department of Health Services to establish a web-based substance use disorder treatment platform to help individuals find and obtain appropriate addiction treatment in their region. The legislation will create a central location for resources on treatment services for individuals struggling with addiction.
Representative Born also supported Assembly Bills 844 and 845, which directs funds to expand substance use treatment services and training for treatment providers. AB 844 provides funds to train treatment providers on models focused on treating methamphetamine addiction. Additionally, AB 845 funds the expansion of medication-assisted treatment, to be used in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies.
“I am proud to support this legislation that will help those struggling with substance use disorders get the treatment and services they need,” Rep. Born added. “We have lost ground in the past two years in our fight against the drug epidemic and these investments will help overcome these setbacks.”
Since its inception in 2013, dozens of bills have been introduced and signed into law as part of the HOPE Agenda. Assembly Bills 732, 844 and 845 now go to the Senate for deliberation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.