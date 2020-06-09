JEFFERSON - The Jefferson School Board approved parameters for staff members to return to the school buildings effective June 15 while still taking precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The board voted Monday to authorize Superintendent Mark Rollefson to institute a "safe plan" to allow staff members to return strictly for curriculum planning and other business purposes. At this point, the district is not opening up buildings for student instruction.
In developing this plan, district officials have been working closely with Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department and other health officials, and they have also been in close communication with officials from the department's insurance company.
In a memo to school board members ahead of Monday's consideration, Rollefson indicated that he would work with Jefferson County public health officials to monitor COVID-19 cases within the county, and if local statistics indicated the need for another shutdown, steps have been laid out to authorize him to do so.
These would include:
First, determining if a new order for a shutdown would be instituted;
Second, determining which staff members would be considered "essential" and must report to work on-site;
Third, determining which staff members should work from home;
Fourth, determining which staff members would work at home as well as on-site "as necessary" to serve the needs of the district; and:
Fifth, identifying and implementing a safe and healthy plan during another shutdown.
Rollefson noted that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and any other federal or state law supersede local orders requiring employees to report to work.
He added that as staff members return to the school buildings, they will be required to monitor their health using a checklist prior to reporting to work. The checklist is being developed by the school nurse in coordinator with pupil services director Kathy Volk.
If staff members have any symptoms that could indicate COVID-19, they are asked to refrain from entering district facilities.
Administrators have been working from home or from their offices as necessary since mid-March.
Starting June 15, this new protocol would direct administrators to work from their offices according to their daily and hourly contracts.
Exceptions must be approved in advance.
While in school buildings, employees are asked to wear face masks if they'll be coming within six feet of others or when walking through an area which might see more traffic, and they are also asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
In the meantime, additional sanitizing supplies will be available and custodians will be following an enhanced cleaning protocol.
Custodians, who have been working on site even throughout the shutdown, are directed to wear gloves and use hand sanitizer as indicated by the buildings and grounds director, to respect social distancing, and to wear face masks if they're within six feet of others or when passing through potentially higher traffic areas.
Administrative assistants, who have been working from home and from the office as needed, are directed to report to their offices as of June 15, with the exception of the district office, which has more staff.
Face masks will be required under the same circumstances as for other district employees, and in addition, hourly schedules may be staggered at the discretion of the superintendent or designee(s.)
Food service workers, who have been working on site to distribute Eagle Meals throughout the building shutdown, will be asked to report to work on an employee-by-employee basis.
Precautions for this group of employees include gloves, the use of hand sanitizer as directed by the student nutrition director, face masks under the same circumstances required of other employees, and social distancing requirements.
Certified teaching staff will be allowed to access buildings as of June 15, but they must secure permission from their respective principals first.
The principal will maintain a log of who is accessing their building on what days, as recommended by the insurance company.
Rollefson explained that's for more to facilitate the extra cleaning different areas will require if they're being used than to "keep track" of teachers. Custodians, for example, have 12-month contracts and are already expected to be in the building, working on certain areas. However, if other areas are also used, these areas will need to be cleaned to COVID-19 standards.
Employees must use hand sanitizer frequently, wear face masks under the same circumstances as required of other employees, and respect social distancing requirements.
Meanwhile, a color coded system has been developed to indicate when common spaces have been used and need to be cleaned/sanitized again before another employee can use the same area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.