After a five-year partnership with Blue Zones Project, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is announcing it will be entering a new phase in its community well-being efforts beginning Sept. 1.
Once the current contract for the Blue Zones Project expires on Aug. 31, 2021, MMC-BD’s well-being work will be led by its local community health team with support from Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Center for Community Health Advancement.
Inspired by opportunities identified in the 2013 Dodge County Community Health Needs Assessment, the organization stepped up its investment in community well-being by bringing Blue Zones Project’s expertise and training to Dodge County in 2016, leading to its certification as a Blue Zones Community in 2020.
“We are incredibly appreciative of the tremendous amount of hard work put in by so many in our community over the last several years,” said Angelia Foster, Chief Administrative Officer of MMC-BD. “We brought Blue Zones Project to Dodge County to provide us with valuable guidance and infrastructure, and to help us implement sustainable, evidence-based programs and initiatives that will improve health and well-being for generations to come. We are proud to say our partnership with Blue Zones Project has helped us develop an incredible foundation from which to build upon during the next phase of our well-being journey.”
The MMC-BD Leadership Team and the MMC-BD Community Advisory Board will focus its upcoming community wellness efforts on the recently completed Community Health Needs Assessment. Mental and behavioral health are expected to be among the priorities identified.
Following this transition, Dodge County will become a Blue Zones Project Legacy Community, allowing it to continue to celebrate its certified status for the next two years.
As part of the transition:
• All current MMC-BD staff working on the Blue Zones Project will continue their employment as part of Marshfield Clinic Health System
• A newly established MMC-BD Community Health Committee made of community representatives and community leaders, will be established to make recommendations about programs and initiatives moving forward
More information on the next phase of MMC-BD’s community well-being efforts will be announced in September.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system that serves Wisconsin with more than 11,000 employees including over 1,200 providers comprising 86 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs.
Primary operations include Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield Medical Center hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Neillsville, Beaver Dam, Weston, Park Falls and Ladysmith, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.
