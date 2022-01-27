LAKE MILLS -- Senior guard Tom Balge scored a game-high 25 points as Luther Prep defeated the host Lake Mills boys basketball team 57-46 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The Phoenix (4-7, 2-2 Capitol North) held a two-possession lead for most of the second half before the L-Cats (6-10, 0-4) were forced to foul down the stretch.
"Balge really took over,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. "He was 7-of-8 at the free throw line down the stretch. He played real smart and solid and made good decisions. I am happy for the boys. They have been working so hard defensively and it was good to be able to see them get a win out of this.”
The Phoenix benefitted from hot shooting early to take control.
"In the first half, they shot it pretty well when we went zone on them," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "Tom Balge got to the paint and the teeth of our defense. He was able to score and create from there."
Lake Mills freshman guard AJ Bender scored a team-high 23 points, surpassing the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season.
"He's just hard to guard," Hicklin said. "He's got such a complete offensive game, you can't take everything away.
"If you guard him with a small guy, he can score in the post. Against a bigger defender, he can use screens and score outside. He can score at all three levels. For a kid his age, it's an impressive offensive package he's got.”
Vasold credited the L-Cats for playing his team tough.
“Lake Mills has a young team, but they played hard,” Vasold said. "Bender gave us all we could handle. He is a nice ball player."
The L-Cats host Poynette on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a rescheduled league game., while the Phoenix play at Columbus on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
