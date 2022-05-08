At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

1. Joey Logano. 2. Tyler Reddick. 3. Justin Haley. 4. Kevin Harvick. 5. Chase Elliott. 6. Christopher Bell. 7. Michael McDowell. 8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 9. Austin Dillon. 10. Daniel Suárez. 11. Aric Almirola. 12. Ty Dillon. 13. William Byron. 14. Harrison Burton. 15. Todd Gilliland. 16. Chris Buescher. 17. Ryan Blaney. 18. Austin Cindric. 19. Cody Ware. 20. Chase Briscoe. 21. Denny Hamlin. 22. Landon Cassill. 23. JJ Yeley. 24. Martin Truex Jr. 25. Erik Jones. 26. Cole Custer. 27. Bubba Wallace. 28. Kurt Busch. 29. Alex Bowman. 30. Ross Chastain. 31. Daniel Hemric. 32. BJ McLeod. 33. Kyle Busch. 34. Brad Keselowski. 35. Corey Lajoie. 36. Kyle Larson.

