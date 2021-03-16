TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 743 (238, 226, 279), Roy Zimmerman 579 (203), Mike Zwieg 566 (202), Harvey Ziemer 565 (206, 210), Bruce Kemmerling 546, Wayne Kuerschner 543 (219), Ron Benninger 537 (210), Carl Schultz 529, Jim Hrobsky 522 (201), Mike Grossman 513 (214), Mark Mireau 503. Women/l Jan Boer 529 (200), Inez Schmidt 503, Judy Schwantes 496, Lucy Saeger 477, Sandy Saeger 474, Rose Christian 450
Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;70
Krueger Builders;60
4-Pak;56
Gutter Dusters;50
4-Chicks;47
Final Four;46
Different Strokes;45
Misfits;44
Survivors;44
CITY
High scores: Jonathan Kaufmann 788 (289), Pete Richter 759 (276), Wes Umland 747 (258), Ben Schrier 730 (268), John Uttech 718 (247), Tom Christian 715 (264), Cody Kruesel 690 (280), Eddie Laatsch 687 (233), Kevin Guetzlaff 681 (258), Marc Oldenhoff 680 (289), Brandon Radloff 679 (265), Keven Roethle 671 (267), Tom Lulewitz 670 (267), D.J. Kruesel 670 (244), Craig Godfroy 664 (258), Nate Saeger 663 (247), Josh Kaufmann 656 (267), Stu Haenel 656 (237), Chris Hartig 651 (231), Brad Ebert 642 (225), Mark Mallow 628 (258), Zack Umland 626 (234), Jeff Ready 616, Jake Jurgella 613 (234), Tristen Kaufmann 607 (289), Dan Schilling 606 (289), Adam Zastrow 602, Andy Conant 600 (226), Jason Heinecke 600 (233)
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Watertown Bowl North;126
Nielsen Amusements;93
3 Fingers Deep;93
Gasthaus;81
United Electric;79
Watertown Siding;79
B Division
Buffalo;119
Fireball;105
Bud;100
Linskens Custom;92
Watertown Bowl 18;91
TBE Equipment;73
766
High scores: Josh Smulders 737, Bryant Preinfalk 726, Scott Peirick 700, Andy Fenske 700, Jason Peirick 673, Adam Trexler 668, Brandt Anderson 653, Jeremy Wolfe 648, Adam Saeger 644, Mitch Komorowski 634, Jim Bird 631, Brian Loppnow 629, Craig Frank 629, Jay Schwartz 621, Mark Peters 620, Dean Grassman 613, Pete Froemming 607, Jerry Haut 607, Scott Naylor 607, Jamie McGowan 606
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Mel’s Garage;66
United Country Real Estate;52
Froemming Realty;51
Team Nicole;47
Kathy’s Buffalo;41
Subway;35
Division 2
ZBM;59
Erin’s Bar;46
Rednex Pro Shop;46
Watertown Bowl North;42
Komo Pattern;34
Driftwood Taxidermy;27
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Tom Christian 758 (245, 255, 258), John Ganster 717 (268, 268), Mike Peters 702 (252, 258), Mark Herold 677 (227, 237), Scott Strege 661 (242, 226), Todd Saeger 660 (225, 235), Bruce Martin 647 (234, 237), Jake Bergmann 623 (229, 226), Corey Jaeger 618 (233), Dale Ninmann 612. Women: Tina Thrane 604 (233, 214), Jean Werner 594 (216), Amanda Blanke 553 (211), Jeri Schlatter 534, Connie Hookstead 533 (213), Val Uttech 524
Standings
;Pts.
Rednex Pro Shop;33
Concord Inn;30
Gasthaus;28
Watertown Bowl;28
Runn Inn Erin’s 2;25
GW Electric;24
Edward Jones;23
Keck Furniture;23
G & B Construction;23
Runn Inn Erin’s;23
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;21
Martin Management;21
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;21
Stacey’s Bar;20
