TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Lake Mills at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Jefferson vs. McFarland, 7 p.m., Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac
Waterloo at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming
Jefferson/Cambridge at Lodi, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
Boys basketball
Luther Prep at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Whitewater at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fall River at Hustisford, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland vs. Deerfield, 7 p.m., Cambridge High School
Waterloo at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Jefferson at WIAA Division 2 sectional, 2 p.m., Whitefish Bay High School
SATURDAY’S EVENT
Gymnastics
Watertown at WIAA Division 1 sectional, 11 a.m., Hartford Union High School
TUESDAY’S EVENT
Girls swimming
Jefferson/Cambridge triangular, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School
