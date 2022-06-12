At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif.

Lap length: 1.99 miles

1. Daniel Suárez. 2. Chris Buescher. 3. Michael McDowell. 4. Kevin Harvick. 5. Austin Cindric. 6. Ryan Blaney. 7. Ross Chastain. 8. Chase Elliott. 9. William Byron. 10. Brad Keselowski. 11. Austin Dillon. 12. Justin Haley. 13. Chase Briscoe. 14. Aric Almirola. 15. Kyle Larson. 16. Alex Bowman. 17. Joey Logano. 18. Kurt Busch. 19. AJ Allmendinger. 20. Joey Hand. 21. Cole Custer. 22. Erik Jones. 23. Ty Dillon. 24. Todd Gilliland. 25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 26. Martin Truex Jr. 27. Christopher Bell. 28. Harrison Burton. 29. Josh Bilicki. 30. Kyle Busch. 31. Denny Hamlin. 32. Cody Ware. 33. Scott Heckert. 34. Corey Lajoie. 35. Tyler Reddick. 36. Bubba Wallace.

Load comments