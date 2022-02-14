He is a man who wears many hats. If there is a title, he has it before his name.
David Beal is not only the police chief of Juneau, but he’s the city’s emergency management director, too. Beal is also a Juneau firefighter. He is the Emmet-Lebanon police chief. And, during the Dodge County Fair in August, Beal security director for the fair, where he can be found walking the grounds and chatting with fairgoers or next to the grandstand stage providing security for the musical acts.
He is also the Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association’s secretary and treasurer.
If those positions don’t keep him busy enough, Beal is the current president of the Dodgeland School Board. He was also recently named president of the CLR (Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville) Fire Commission. He is a busy man, who is always on the go. The Daily Times was lucky to catch up with Beal, who found time in his schedule to help us with our weekly 10 Questions feature.
1. Rolling Stones or Beatles and why?
“Neither. I like music more from the 1950s and 1960s era.”
2. As you worked at Dodge County Fair what was one band you found enjoyable both on and off the stage?
“LoCash (an American Country duo). I liked their songs, but they really impressed me with the way they interacted with a disabled veteran back stage.”
3. What is one tune you crank the volume on when it comes on the radio?
“I Can’t Drive 55 (a classic rock tune by Sammy Hagar).”
4. Favorite Dodge County Fair food?
“Deep-fried cheese curds.”
5. You wear a lot of hats for the City of Juneau. What do you do to relieve stress?
“I like to shoot my guns and spend time with my family.”
6. What television show accurately depicts police work: “Adam-12,” “Barney Miller,” “Dragnet,” “CHIPs,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “NYPD Blue” or “Hill Street Blues”?
“Andy Griffith’s Mayberry P.D. That show actually teaches some lessons about community policing.”
7. What season do you enjoy most and why?
“Summer. I enjoy the warm weather and cutting grass.”
8. Do any memorable moments as a school board member stand out for you?
“I enjoy being able to interact with the great students and watching them grow and achieve their educational goals and excel in their extracurricular activities.”
9. Favorite flavor of ice cream?
“Peppermint stick ice cream.”
10. Coffee or orange juice in the morning and why?
“I actually drink both in the morning. Orange juice to wash down the morning vitamins and medications and coffee to help jump start the day.”
