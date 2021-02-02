766
High scores: Bryant Preinfalk 732, Brian Loppnow 707, Randy Meixner 699, Jason Peirick 691, Jamie McGowan 672, Anthony Ireland 669, Jerry Williams 662, Kaden Jablonski 661, Josh Wagner 661, Andy Fenske 660, Scott Peirick 655, Nathaniel Dorn 653, Mitch Komorowski 650, Amanda Blanke 644, Jay Schwartz 640, Denny Loppnow 637, Scott McGowan 630, Scott Naylor 630, Adam Saeger 628, Bill Adamson 625, Joe Lewis 619, Craig Frank 615, Adam Trexler 615, Jim Bird 607.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Division 1
Mel's Garage;36
Froemming Realty;28
Team Nicole;25
United Country Real Estate;24
Kathy's Buffalo;20
Subway;12
Division 2
ZBM;32
Rednex Pro Shop;31
Erin's Bar;30
Watertown Bowl North;20
Komo Pattern;20
Driftwood Taxidermy;16
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - men: Todd Saeger 802 (300, 247, 255), Jake Bergmann 773 (257, 269, 247), Bennie Benninger 735 (233, 267, 235), Mike Peters 688 (225, 253), Tom Christian 668 (237, 234), Scott Strege 662 (223, 226), Bruce Martin 548 (232), Jeff Weihert 630 (222), Jim Conant 612 (225), Cory Jaeger 611 (236), Rich White 608 (231). Women: Jen Bowlin 636 (202, 267), Karin Reszynski 606 (237), Amanda Blanke 591 (214), Jean Werner 588 (217), Connie Hookstead 562 (201), Tina Thrane 543 (200), Jeri Schlatter 509 (212), Val Uttech 507.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Gasthaus;7
Runn Inn Erin's 2;7
Bigg's Bar & Grill;6
Rednex Pro Shop;5
GW Electric;5
G & B Construction;5
Watertown Bowl;5
Edward Jones;2
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;2
Runn Inn Erin's;2
Stacey's Bar;2
Martin Management;1
Concord Inn;0
Keck Furniture;0
MIXED NUTS
High scores - men: Don Blair 568 (224), John Zins 568 (216), Wayne Flanigan 540. Women: Rebecca Hartmann 504, Linda Zarnstorff 491 (225), Christie Jeske 490.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Cops & Robbers;18
Spare Parts;17
Long Distance Bowlers;17
Animal House;17
Alley Cats;9
Criminal Minds;6
SERVICEMEN
High scores: Brad Ziemer 783, Kadan Jablonski 757, Cory Peirick 685, Jake Sell 665, Scott McGowan 657, Terry Strandell 637, Brad Ebert 636, Doug Ketelhoun 635, Tim Schleicher 623, Brian Ansel 621, John Walsh 610, Stacy Walsh 609, Dan Jablonski 608.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Midwest Comm. Funding;30
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;26
JK Construction;23
Ann's Farmington Inn;23
Zero F's Given;21
Ultimate Landscaping;20
Red's Kraemer Cheese;14
A Girl & Her Beaches;11
CITY
High scores: Ed Laatsch (290) 755, Chris Hartig (268) 740, Shawn Bresnehan (267) 728, John Foltz (258) 728, Jonathan Kaufmann (258) 720, Josh Kaufmann (267) 714, Mark Oiler (257) 704, Lukas Saeger (266) 702, Todd Sellnow (246) 698, Russ Benser (257) 685, D.J. Kruesel (279) 685, Keven Roethle (246) 683, Stu Haenel (234) 672, Jamey Hisel (236) 665, John Uttech (225) 665, Mark Mallow (265) 664, Tom Christian (256) 662, Wes Umland (248) 661, Dan Schilling (257) 649, Brad Ebert (226) 647, Brandon Radloff 646, Bo Moldenhaur (225) 644, Zack Umland (234) 641, Nate Saeger (232) 641, Cody Kruesel (221) 636, Doug Mallow (246) 633, Pete Richter (268) 629, Ben Schrier 628, Tom Lulewitz 627, Chad Sellnow 626, Patrick Garland 624, Jason Heinecke 620, Vic Juneau 610, Neil Lischka 609.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
A Division
Watertown Bowl North;21
Gasthaus;15
3 Fingers Deep;12
Watertown Siding;11
Nielsen Amusements;11
United Electric;6
B Division
Buffalo;22
Linskins Custom;16
Fireball;16
Watertown Bowl 18;14
TBE Equipment;13
Bud;5
EARLY SUNDAY NIGHTERS
High scores: Brad Ziemer (290, 213, 232) 735, Ed Laatsch (243, 235) 665, Zack Fischer (205, 247) 649, Bill Bergmann (267, 205) 648, Drew Dehnert (223, 248) 626, Dee Ziemer (209, 211) 608, Ann Caya (204) 538, Mary Bergmann 504, Stacy Laatsch 500.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Strike Division
Noah Smith Design;30
Watertown Bowl;16
Andy's Excavating;16
Spaceballs;12
Spare Division
Jaz's;29
We R Family;16
Pesicek Collision;8
Meylors;4
Split Division
Barnes Stormers;22
Split Happens;19
Timberwood Construction;14
FRIDAY FUN COUPLES
High scores - men: Doug Clemmons (214, 246) 640, Matt Wong (204, 212) 606, Kevin Blasing (233, 202) 603, Women: Nicole Bosque (226, 213) 637, Melissa Kruesel (204) 532, Cassie Blasing (207) 490. Couples: Nick Wetzel/Nicole Bosque 1221, Doug/Brenda Clemmons 1124, DJ/Melissa Kruesel 1113.
STANDINGS
;W;L
United Septic;30;2
All Day;20;2
Emil's Pizza;10;22
Wolff Pack;4;28
