MADISON — In an effort to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets statewide through May 31.
DATCP had already suspended poultry exhibitions in Jefferson County after a commercial farm was confirmed with HPAI. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and North Carolina are just some of the states that have implemented similar restrictions on poultry events.
Poultry owners and those working with poultry are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their flocks. When possible, poultry owners are asked to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.
Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:
• Sudden death without clinical signs;
• Lack of energy or appetite;
• Decrease in egg production and soft, misshapen eggs;
• Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs;
• Difficulty breathing;
• Runny nose, coughing, sneezing;
• Stumbling or falling down;
• Diarrhea.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 during after hours and weekends. Reports also can be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.
