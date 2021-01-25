TODAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Heritage Christian at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Reedsburg, 7:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Edgerton, 7:15 p.m.

Dodgeland at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

DeForest at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Waterloo at Markesan, 6 p.m.

Edgewood at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.

Verona at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Baraboo at Watertown, 6 p.m.

Jefferson/Cambridge at Waterford, 6 p.m.

