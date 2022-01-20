ROCK RIVER 4-MAN DARTBALL

Top 10 averages: Randy Stauffer .632, Bob Jahr .577, Tad Schwefel .550, Jim Hoenecke .547, Jim Loppnow .534, Josh Zubke .528, Mike Kanneberg .520, Mike Wendorf .508, Bob Kubly .490, Phil Zastrow .478

Standings

;Pts.

StaufferKlug.com;12-6

Maass Refrigeration;11-7

Biggs;11-7

Yahr Oil;10-8

7-Up;10-8

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;10-8

Ryan’s Auto Care;10-8

Country Upholstery;10-8

Lemke DJ&R;9-9

GAF Construction;9-9

Gasthaus;8-10

Silk Exotic;7-11

Modern Woodmen;6-12

Isle Edge Trucking;3-15

Recommended for you

Load comments