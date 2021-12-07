766

High scores: Adam Wagner 716, Andy Fenske 702, Adam Saeger 689, Brian Loppnow 682, Ralph Peirick 677, Bryant Preinfalk 674, Jason Peirick 671, Jim Bird 666, Amanda Blanke 666, Mitch Komorowski 658, Pete Froemming 648, Jimmy Stevens 647, Josh Wagner 635, Denny Loppnow 623, Jamie McGowan 619, Craig Frank 619, Jeremy Wolfe 618

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

United Cntry. Real Estate;229

ZBM;222

Froemming Realty;207.5

Mel’s Garage;200.5

Erin’s Bar;181

Driftwood Taxidermy;160

Division 2

Kathy’s Buffalo;217

Team Patti;211

Rednex Pro Shop;203

Watertown Bowl North;171.5

Komo Pattern;167.5

TRAVELING CLASSIC

High scores — Men: Tom Christian 698 (236, 245), Nate Saeger 695 (268), Ed Reszynski 686 (257, 244), Mike Peteers 681 (235, 232), John Ganster 673 (234, 256), Jeff Weihert 666 (233, 223), Bruce Martin 640 (225), Bennie Benninger 638 (222), Lukas Saeger 630 (246), Justin Helser 621 (232), Geoff Anderson 621, Ron Bartels 621, Ron Counsell 619 (224), Jay Thrane 602 (231)

Women: Connie Hookstead 653 (258, 211), Amanda Blanke 639 (203, 224), Tina Thrane 558, Amanda Hookstead 538 (200), Val Uttech 537

Standings

;Pts.

KRMB’22

Martin Management;21

JLSD;21

Edward Jones;19

Bigg’s Bar & Grill;19

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;19

GW Electric;18

G&B Construction;15

Concord Inn;11

Watertown Bowl;11

Gasthaus;10

Rednex Pro Shop;4

JAK’S;4

CITY

High scores: Cody Kruesel 783 (300), Tom Lulewitz 770 (268), Clint Rose 754 (277), Wes Umland 718 (279), D.J. Kruesel 664 (236), Craig Godfroy 664 (236), Ed Latsch 662 (239), Josh Kaufmann 661 (243), Andy Conant 657 (222), Ethan Jaeger 654 (248), Shawn Bresnahan 653 (226), Adam Zastrow 652 (232), Marsh Moser 652 (248), Chris Hartig 651 (226), Adam Kircher 645 (246), Scott Wolfgram 638 (241), Brandon Radloff 632 (246), Mark Oiler 630 (298), Jonathan Kaumann 630 (243), Kevin Hesse 627 (235), Chad Sellnow 624 (256), Shane Potenter 613 (221), Jake Hermanson 613 (225), Brad Ebert 610 (228), John Uttech 610, Zack Thayer 609 (248), Andy Bunkoske 609, Randy Kroll 605 (225)

Standings

;Pts.

A Division

United Electric;61.5

Wttn Siding;61

Wttn Bowl North;58.5

Fireball;49

Gasthaus;44

Nielsen Amusements;21.5

B Division

Bud;55

Wolf Paving;47.5

3 Fingers Deep;27.5

Wttn Bowl 18;20.5

TBE Equipment;20

Buffalo;20

WAYNE’S AUTO

High scores: Tom Lulewicz 758 (264), Jeremy Wolfe 742 (266), Robert Wolfgram 717 (286), Kadan Jablonski 711 (268), Tom Christian 704 (246), Josh Kaufmann 702 (258), Tom Fredrick 692 (238), Andy Bunkoske 690 (278), John Quinn 689 (258), Josh Krueger 687 (250), Pete Richter 681 (247), Mark Peters 680 (245), Brad Ziemer 676 (250), Andrew Jonas 672 (252), Jason Peirick 670 (245), Marty Schneidewind 666 (234), Jake Hermanson 665 (247), Eric Hill 661 (253), Marshall Mosher 661 (266), Bobby Selsing 658 (237), Brock Sabol 654 (221), Nate Saeger 648 (227), George Sabol 640 (231), Craig Frank 640 (256), Justin Kumbier 639 (245), Justin Mallow 637 (267), Paul Ridenour 637 (237), Sam Hommen 636 (233), Cody Kruesel 633 (253), Adam Zastrow 632 (231), Wes Umland 631 (252), Bruce Martin 621 (259), Brad Riesen 619 (247), Clark Eckert 612 (258), Tyler Arbogast 610 (224), Aaron Schadt 604 (224)

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

ZBM;33.5

Crank Shafts;31

Wolff Pack 2;28

Drafty Cellar;26.5

Hisel Flooring;25

Revolution Pro Shop;22

Wolff Pack 1;18.5

JG Custom Carpentry;17

18/North;15

Division 2

Pineapple Express;27

Koplin Excavating;24

Incredibowls;23

Who’d We Hang;22.5

G&B Construction;22

Watertown Bowl;22

3 Ducks Pub;22

Rednex Pro Shop;17

