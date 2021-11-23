766

High scores: Kadan Jablonski 735, Scott Peirick 714, Jim Bird 704, Craig Frank 677, Mark Herold 670, Bryant Preinfalk 662, Roger Peirick 661, Brian Loppnow 659, Josh Smulders 648, Adam Wagner 645, Adam Traxler 642, Jeremy Wolfe 641, Jake Sell 640, Denny Loppnow 636, Larry Romprey 628, Mitch Komorowski 625, Mark Peters 621, Ralph Peirick 603

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

ZBM;186

United Ctry Real Estate;181

Mel’s Garage;178.5

Froemming Realty;177

Erin’s Bar;161

Driftwood Taxidermy;141.5

Division 2

Kathy’s Buffalo;182

Team Patti;178

Redneck Pro Shop;175

Watertown Bowl North;150

Komo Pattern;141

CITY

High scores: Nate Saeger 813 (279), Pete Richter 790 (278), Kevin Guetzlaff 790 (267), Andy Conant 724 (269), Keven Roethle 721 (257), Wes Umland 720 (266), Brad Ziemer 711 (265), Jonathan Kaufmann 689 (246), Josh Kaufmann 689 (259), Marc Oldenhoff 681 (245), Stu Haenel 679 (246), Shane Potenberg 678 (236), Chris Kaufmann 674 (236), Kory Arndt 668 (246), Ed Laatsch 663 (260), Shawn Bresnehan 660 (257), Brandon Radloff 657, John Uttech 643 (246), Randy Kroll 639 (235), Cody Kruesel 639, Todd Saeger 637, Marsh Moser 630, Tom Lulewicz 620, Kevin Hahn 614, Neil Lischka 613

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Watertown Siding;21

United Electric;20.5

Gasthaus;18

Wttn Bowl North;15.5

Fireball;11.5

Nielsen Amusements;6

B Division

Bud;21

Linskens Custom Carpentry;16.5

3 Fingers Deep;10.5

TBE Equipment;9

Wttn Bowl 18;6.5

Buffalo;6

TRAVELING CLASSIC

High scores — Men: Jon Kaufmann 707 (231, 222, 254), Todd Saeger 698 (254, 248), Jeff Weihert 687 (222, 224, 241), Ed Reszynski 662 (258, 233), Ron Bartels 654 (220, 244), John Ganster 626 (230), Lukas Saeger 622, Bruce Martin 617 (246), George Sabol 610, Justin Helser 606 (243) Women: Jen Bowlin 613 (204, 235), Tina Thrane 611 (253), Amanda Blanke 603 (206, 228), Katin Reszynski 556 (202), Sue Gillingham 537, Connie Hookstead 526 (214), Ashley Kaufmann 519 (213), Amanda Hookstead 511

Standings

;Pts.

JLSD;14

Martin Management;12

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;12

GW Electric;9

Watertown Bowl;9

Edward Jones;7

Bigg’s Bar & Grill;7

Gasthaus;5

G&B Construction;5

Concord Inn;4

KRMB;3

Rednex Pro Shop;2

JAK’S;2

Recommended for you

Load comments