High scores: Kadan Jablonski 735, Scott Peirick 714, Jim Bird 704, Craig Frank 677, Mark Herold 670, Bryant Preinfalk 662, Roger Peirick 661, Brian Loppnow 659, Josh Smulders 648, Adam Wagner 645, Adam Traxler 642, Jeremy Wolfe 641, Jake Sell 640, Denny Loppnow 636, Larry Romprey 628, Mitch Komorowski 625, Mark Peters 621, Ralph Peirick 603
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
ZBM;186
United Ctry Real Estate;181
Mel’s Garage;178.5
Froemming Realty;177
Erin’s Bar;161
Driftwood Taxidermy;141.5
Division 2
Kathy’s Buffalo;182
Team Patti;178
Redneck Pro Shop;175
Watertown Bowl North;150
Komo Pattern;141
CITY
High scores: Nate Saeger 813 (279), Pete Richter 790 (278), Kevin Guetzlaff 790 (267), Andy Conant 724 (269), Keven Roethle 721 (257), Wes Umland 720 (266), Brad Ziemer 711 (265), Jonathan Kaufmann 689 (246), Josh Kaufmann 689 (259), Marc Oldenhoff 681 (245), Stu Haenel 679 (246), Shane Potenberg 678 (236), Chris Kaufmann 674 (236), Kory Arndt 668 (246), Ed Laatsch 663 (260), Shawn Bresnehan 660 (257), Brandon Radloff 657, John Uttech 643 (246), Randy Kroll 639 (235), Cody Kruesel 639, Todd Saeger 637, Marsh Moser 630, Tom Lulewicz 620, Kevin Hahn 614, Neil Lischka 613
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Watertown Siding;21
United Electric;20.5
Gasthaus;18
Wttn Bowl North;15.5
Fireball;11.5
Nielsen Amusements;6
B Division
Bud;21
Linskens Custom Carpentry;16.5
3 Fingers Deep;10.5
TBE Equipment;9
Wttn Bowl 18;6.5
Buffalo;6
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Jon Kaufmann 707 (231, 222, 254), Todd Saeger 698 (254, 248), Jeff Weihert 687 (222, 224, 241), Ed Reszynski 662 (258, 233), Ron Bartels 654 (220, 244), John Ganster 626 (230), Lukas Saeger 622, Bruce Martin 617 (246), George Sabol 610, Justin Helser 606 (243) Women: Jen Bowlin 613 (204, 235), Tina Thrane 611 (253), Amanda Blanke 603 (206, 228), Katin Reszynski 556 (202), Sue Gillingham 537, Connie Hookstead 526 (214), Ashley Kaufmann 519 (213), Amanda Hookstead 511
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.