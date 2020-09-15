“Oh, that men would give thanks to the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul, and fills the hungry soul with goodness.” (Psalm 107:8-9)
Lord, You blessed the children of Israel and you bless us. May we never forget your mercy to us! Amen.
