LEBANON — Neosho scored four runs in the top of the 14th inning to defeat the Lebanon Whitetails 5-3 in a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game on Friday at Legends Field.
The two teams combined for six runs in the final inning after a tremendous pitchers’ duel over the previous 13.
Neosho starter Derrick Rothwell struck out 22 batters over eight innings of work, but left trailing 1-0 after Lebanon shortstop Tyler Doyle hit a solo home run to center in the bottom of the seventh. Rothwell allowed one run on three hits and gave up no walks.
Lebanon starter Cameron Streich struck out 10 over nine innings, but couldn’t close this one out. Travis Wessels led off the top of the ninth with a base hit and Tucker Crabtree sacrificed pinch runner Logan Moser into scoring position. Moser scored on Zach Lauersdorf’s two-out single up the middle.
After four more scoreless innings, Neosho finally got to reliever Cam Schuett in the 14th. Brandon Egnarski began the rally with a one-out single and advanced to third when Austin Geller reached on an error. Brent Young was intentionally walked to load the bases for Matthew Beyer, who was hit by a pitch to drive in Egnarski. After Geller scored on a wild pitch, Bayne Johnson drew a walk to reload the bases. Wessels drove in Young with a fielder’s choice and Beyer scored on the play after an error.
Lauersdorf closed the game out, though Lebanon put together a last ditch rally. Schuett reached on an error, Louis Demetropoulos singled and Devin Lep followed with an RBI single to right. Streich drove in Demetropoulos with a groundout, but Lauersdorf struck out leadoff hitter Neil Braker swinging to end it.
Neosho improved to a league-best 6-1 with the victory. The Rockets host Lebanon (4-2) in a rematch on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
NEOSHO 5, LEBANON 3, 14 inn.
Neosho 000 000 001 000 04 — 5 9 3
Lebanon 000 000 100 000 02 — 3 7 3
WP: Lauersdorf
LP: Schuett
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 7-1-3-0, Geller 6-1-1-0, Young 3-1-1-0, Beyer 6-1-0-1, Johnson 6-0-0-0, Wessels 7-0-2-1, Moser 0-1-0-0, Crabtree 5-0-1-0, Archambeau 6-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 6-0-1-1 Totals 52-5-9-3
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Braker 7-0-1-0, Klawitter 6-0-0-0, Zubke 5-0-1-0, Doyle 5-1-1-1, Schuett 6-1-0-0, Demetropoulos 6-1-1-0, Lep 6-0-2-1, Hackbarth 6-0-0-0, Budewitz 3-0-1-0, Streich 3-0-0-1 Totals 53-3-7-3
HR — Doyle (L)
Pitching — HO: Rothwell (N) 3 in 8, Dominick (N) 0 in 1, Lauersdorf (N) 4 in 5, Streich (L) 6 in 9, Schuett (L) 3 in 5. R: Rothwell (N) 1, Dominick (N) 0, Lauersdorf (N) 2. SO: Rothwell (N) 22, Dominick (N) 1, Lauersdorf (N) 10, Streich (L) 10, Schuett (L) 3. BB: Rothwell (N) 0, Dominick (N) 1, Lauersdorf (N) 1, Streich (L) 1, Schuett (L) 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.