NATIONAL LEAGUE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 40 22 .645 _
Atlanta 34 27 .557 5½
Philadelphia 30 30 .500 9
Miami 27 31 .466 11
Washington 23 39 .371 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 34 27 .557 _
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 ½
Pittsburgh 24 34 .414 8½
Chicago 23 36 .390 10
Cincinnati 21 39 .350 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 23 .617 _
San Diego 37 24 .607 ½
San Francisco 33 26 .559 3½
Arizona 29 33 .468 9
Colorado 27 34 .443 10½
Sunday's Results
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6
Houston 9, Miami 4
Colorado 4, San Diego 2
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 0
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Washington
Miami at Philadelphia
Pittsburgh at St. Louis
San Diego at Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati at Arizona
Kansas City at San Francisco
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 3-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 44 16 .733 _
Toronto 35 24 .593 8½
Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9
Boston 32 29 .525 12½
Baltimore 26 35 .426 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 35 27 .565 _
Cleveland 29 27 .518 3
Chicago 27 31 .466 6
Detroit 24 35 .407 9½
Kansas City 20 39 .339 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 23 .617 _
Texas 28 31 .475 8½
Los Angeles 29 33 .468 9
Seattle 27 33 .450 10
Oakland 21 41 .339 17
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 6, Oakland 3
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0
Houston 9, Miami 4
Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 12 innings
Boston 2, Seattle 0
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1
Monday's Games
Baltimore at Toronto
Chicago White Sox at Detroit
Houston at Texas
Kansas City at San Francisco
Minnesota at Seattle
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 3-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Texas (Dunning 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
