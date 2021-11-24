MADISON -- Junior guard Madison Foley led three Edgewood players in double-figures scoring in a 64-50 home win versus the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team on Tuesday.
Junior guard Elly Kohl led Fort (1-2) with 13 points, senior guard Tyla Staude added 12, senior guard Taylor Marquart contributed nine and junior forward Brooke Christianson finished with eight.
The Blackhawks, who were playing their first road game of the season, fell behind 31-17 at the break and trailed 49-23 in the second half before making a late push.
"There were 16 fouls in the first six minutes of the game and both sides were in foul trouble early," Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. "Both teams were in the bonus within six minutes."
The Crusaders (1-1) had three 3-pointers off second-chance opportunities and owned a distinct advantage on the glass in the first period.
"We finally got the ball inside consistently in the second half but missed a lot of really good looks throughout the game," Rajsich said. "We just made more shots in the second half. Edgewood was in the double bonus early in the second half. We have to defend the ball a little better. We were good at times on defense and pressed in the last nine minutes, which got us more energized. We got within 12 points with under three minutes remaining. This is a veteran group that continued to battle, and we took a lot out of the second half."
The Blackhawks host Whitewater in a nonconference game on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.