BELOIT -- Backup quarterback Kooper Mlsna threw two passes on Friday.
He made them both count.
Mlsna came in as an injury replacement in the fourth quarter and hit senior tight end Tyler Marty for a touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion as Lakeside Lutheran's football team prevailed 32-31 in overtime at Beloit Turner in a Capitol Conference game.
Marty, who caught touchdowns on all three of his receptions and finished with 131 receiving yards, was left running free down the sideline for the 24-yard score in overtime.
Lakeside Lutheran head coach Paul Bauer rolled the dice, relying on an age-old football tip that says road teams should go for the win -- not tie -- in overtime, and it paid off.
Not before some collective hearts sunk momentarily on the Warrior sideline.
On the two-point try, the snap never got to Mlsna, a sophomore playing his first varsity snaps under center, cleanly and laid briefly on the turf. Mlsna didn't panic and managed to gain possession before finding Marty on a pass to win it.
"We got fortunate on that one," Bauer said. "Mlsna came in and made a couple of big plays for us at the end. Happy for him."
Mlsna's services were needed after junior quarterback Levi Birkholz, who had 314 yards of total offense, went down with an undisclosed injury with eight minutes to go in regulation.
Turner took the lead 24-21 with 8 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the fourth a two-yard rush by Connor Hughes.
Lakeside tied it on a 23-yard field goal by senior Jameson Schmidt with 1:47 left.
The Warriors had a chance to finish things off in regulation after forcing a quick three-and-out. After a 15-yard horse collar penalty was tacked on to the punt return, Lakeside was in field goal range to start the drive. The offense got Schmidt set up from the middle of the field for a 35-yard attempt with two seconds left, but the try sailed just to the right to force overtime.
"That's a good team in Turner," Bauer said. "That didn't show up last week at Prep when they got behind early. I was impressed with them tonight. They kept answering and a lot of it was power running tonight at us."
The officiating crew huddled for a few minutes before ruling the game-winning conversion good.
"After the play there was a delay and some questions in the officials minds as to whether someone was down before pass was made," Bauer said. "They talked about it and then ruled the score.
"When I saw it hit the grass I was certainly second guessing (the decision to go for it). They said that's what you do on the road, you go for the win. Some people suggest that. I did it one time years ago and it worked out."
Lakeside, which had 410 yards of offense to the Trojans' 327, did not punt but did lose three of its five fumbles. The Warriors ran it 45 times for 224 yards, including 23 carries for 152 yards and a score by Birkholz. Birkholz finished 6-for-10 for 162 yards passing with two touchdowns, one interception.
Marty had touchdown grabs of 52 and 55 yards in the first quarter on busted coverages. Birkholz had a one-yard rushing score that made it 21-16 Warriors with 10:37 left in the the third quarter.
Lakeside hosts Lake Mills this week.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 32,
BELOIT TURNER 31 (OT)
Lakeside 14 0 7 3 8 -- 32
Turner 13 3 0 7 -- 31
Scoring plays
T -- Combs 55 run (Hughes kick)
LL -- Marty 52 pass from Birkholz (Schmidt kick)
LL -- Marty 55 pass from Birkholz (Schmidt kick)
T -- Hughes 2 run (run failed)
T -- Hughes 27 field goal
LL -- Birkholz 1 run (Schmidt kick)
T -- Hughes 2 run (run good by Frey)
LL -- Schmidt 23 field goal
T -- Hughes 1 run (Hughes kick)
LL -- Marty 24 pass from Mlsna (Marty pass from Mlsna)
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 410, T 327; Rushing att.-yards: LL 45-224; T 36-157; Penalties-yards: LL 7-55; T 7-60; Fumbles-lost: LL 5-2, T 0-0; First downs: LL 15, T 15.
EDGEWOOD 42, WHITEWATER 0
WHITEWATER -- The Crusaders played spoiler during the first game on a brand new turf playing surface at Whippet Stadium.
When the pregame ribbon-cutting ceremony and helicopter flyover had concluded, Edgewood showed exactly why its a top-five team with a 42-0 Rock Valley win over Whitewater's football team on Friday.
The Crusaders (4-0, 2-0 RVC) are fourth-ranked in the Division 4 Coaches Poll.
The Whippets (1-3, 0-2) have been shutout three straight weeks.
Whitewater hosts McFarland this week.
PARDEEVILLE 50,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 6
PARDEEVILLE -- Palmyra-Eagle's football team lost at Pardeeville, 50-6, in an Eastern Suburban game on Friday.
The Panthers (0-4, 0-2 ESC) got on the board late in the fourth quarter on a six-yard run by quarterback Chance Scheel, who finished 7-for-15 passing for 98 yards.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1) had their way offensively on the ground, amassing 362 rushing yards on 45 carries along with five touchdowns.
Pardeeville's Derek Lindert finished with nine totes for 124 yards, scoring twice, and Hayden Guenther had 12 carries for 110 yards with a pair of TDs.
P-E's Kurtis Frink made 12 tackles and Joey Brown had nine stops.
The Panthers host Markesan this week.
