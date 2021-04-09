JEFFERSON — In a series of pre-recorded virtual interviews shared with the public Thursday morning, the three finalists for the Jefferson school superintendent position laid out their backgrounds, strengths and philosophies.
The finalists were Dr. Charles Urness, Amy Vesperman, and Dr. Peter Wilson. The taped interviews will be available through today at 3:30 p.m. via the School District of Jefferson website at the following web address: https://www.sdoj.org/district/superintendent-search.cfm. Community stakeholders are invited to weigh in via a survey on the website.
Following final in-person interviews Thursday night, the School District of Jefferson Board of Education will meet Friday night to make a final determination to replace retiring superintendent Mark Rollefson.
The interviewer, a consultant from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, asked each candidate the same questions, some of which were submitted by community members, staffers, parents or students.
Urness
Dr. Charles Urness, principal of Franklin Middle School in the Janesville school district, has served in that role since 2010.
In addition to serving as a school principal for two decades, Urness also has experience as an interim superintendent.
Urness said he was interested in Jefferson because of the district’s great reputation, and what he’s heard from people who live in the district. He said the district’s mission of “Empowering Futures Together” really resonates with him.
He really likes his current district and role, but said Jefferson’s size is more ideal for him than the larger community he currently serves.
Asked about how he as a leader would address systemic racism, Urness noted that his dissertation centered on three goals for educational leaders: academic achievement, critical consciousness (including being aware of one’s own inherited privilege and position of power and the need to hear different voices who don’t share that experience) and inclusive practices.
He called for equity for people of all different backgrounds and needs, from English language learners to at-risk and special education students, to minority groups who have traditionally not been well represented.
Addressing how to educate the public about school district needs when it came to referendums, Urness said that transparency and communication are vital to the process.
The community, staff members, and parents need to be involved at all levels of the process, and clear, unbiased information needs to be available in various formats, including the local media, he said.
In closing, Urness said he strives for continuous improvement for himself and for those he oversees and that he seeks out opportunities to learn more.
Vesperman
Vesperman currently serves as the superintendent of the Plum City School District.
Moving into administration, she took on the role as dean of students in Germantown, then moved on to become assistant principal in the Delavan-Darien district, next serving as the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the Wisconsin Heights district.
Vesperman took on the role of superintendent of the Albany school district in 2016 and two years later moved on to the Plum City School District, serving in the same capacity.
Asked why she thought she’d be a good fit for the Jefferson district, Vesperman cited the broad range of educational roles she has filled.
She said Jefferson could take her to the “next level,” saying, “It would be nice to work with a little bit bigger of a district where there are more of me” (administrators).
In addition, she said “I truly too do want to be back in the Madison area.”
Asked about the superintendent’s role in addressing racism, she said it’s important to educate children to look at things from a non-biased perspective. “We all have a little different background, but that’s OK,” she said. “We all need to work together.”
As to referendums, Vesperman said it’s important any building or operational referendum follow what’s already been laid out as a priority or need in the district’s strategic plan.
She advised getting the community involved in the process so when it comes time to vote “there are no surprises.”
Asked about her strengths and areas she’s still working on, Vesperman said she has a lot of experience in different educational roles that would make her better informed as a superintendent.
Wilson
Wilson currently serves as director of administrative services for the DeForest Area School District.
He moved into administration in 2008, becoming an assistant principal in the Stoughton Area School District. He also spent one year, in 2011-12, as an elementary school principal before that district named him its Director of Student Services.
In 2016, he joined the DeForest Area School District as the Director of Administrative Services, the position in which he currently serves.
He said he feels he’s a good fit for Jefferson, which is a small town like the U.P. Michigan community he grew up in. He said he likes that Jefferson is a diverse but close-knit community.
Asked about what he’d bring to the job, Wilson stressed his background in school finance, having recently finished school business manager certification on top of his doctoral degree.
As to addressing racism in the schools, he said it’s important for him first to acknowledge his position of privilege and power, and then to seek out diverse voices to make sure all perspectives and experiences are represented.
As to referendums, he said it’s important to have a structured, well-communicated process which draws in community involvement and input at every level.
Community-supported outcomes go to the board, which decides what format to present a referendum in, and then the superintendent takes the lead in communicating what the referendum entails with community leaders and the public.
If hired, he said he would put his decades of experience as a teacher, mentor, coach, principal and district leader to work for all of the students and the community of Jefferson.
