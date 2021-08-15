JEFFERSON — Jefferson Blue Devils manager Ryan Wagner had a meeting on Tuesday to decide his pitching rotation for the week, and it paid off.
Normally, Ike Roth has pitched Sunday League games with Heath Renz coming in in relief. But it came to a conclusion that Roth would pitch the Night League playoff opener -- which he did, tossing a complete-game shutout over Rio Thursday -- and Renz would toe the rubber on Sunday.
Renz struck out nine and did not allow an earned run in 7 ⅓ innings leading the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils (25-5 overall, 9-2 Sunday League) to a 6-3 win over the No. 3 seeded Fort Atkinson Generals in the Home Talent League Southeast Section semifinal game played at Fischer Field Sunday.
“(Blue Devils manager) Ryan (Wagner) kind of talked to us older guys and we discussed that it’s the playoffs, it’s do-or-die,” said Renz, who also did some damage at the plate with a solo home run in the seventh inning.
It was the second time this season that Renz defeated his archrival in the long series.
“It has forever,” Renz said about the rivalry.
“Ike’s been our (Sunday) guy all year but you don’t take anything for granted and you want to win both (playoff) games, so we thought the best thing we could do was have Ike pitch on Thursday and go with Heath and Derek (Heffel) on Sunday,” said Wagner. “Ike’s a team player and he said, ‘Whatever you need, Ryno.’ We got it done.”
Generals Manager Justin Crandall found out right before the game that Renz instead of Roth would be starting.
“We assumed,” he said. “We saw him the first time we played on Sunday, so we just figured it would be him.”
Jefferson broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth scoring twice. Thomas Schlesner drew a leadoff walk and Dustin Moldenhauer followed suit a batter later. Both runners then scored when Christian Ott chopped a single over the head of third baseman T.J. DiPrizio, giving the Blue Devils a 4-2 advantage.
Renz homered to lead off the seventh, while Derek Heffel reached on an error before scoring on Reese Fetherston’s fielder’s choice.
“We knew right from the first inning when we had two or three hard-hit balls, and you’ve heard it before: hitting is contagious; one guy does it and then another...” said Renz.
With the game tied at 1-1 early on, the Generals (7-4 SL) worked out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam. After giving up consecutive singles to Pat Cottrell, Schlesner and Fetherston, Fort starting pitcher J.J. Curtis retired the next three batters in succession to keep the game tied.
“We felt pretty fortunate to get out of a couple jams; you looked up at the scoreboard and they had nine hits but we were like, ‘Wow, they only have two runs at the time,’” said Crandall.
“I think we had about nine hits at that time of the game and I was confident that we would score runs at that time of the game, but you don’t take it for granted when you leave guys on the base paths. Fortunately, we were able to put runs up after not getting any then; we have a good enough team and we got it done,” said Wagner.
Heffel earned the save, striking out four while only allowing one hit and one earned run in 1 ⅔ innings of relief.
Austin Paul was saddled with the loss, allowing four hits and four runs (two earned) in four innings of relief.
“I wasn’t surprised that we were a playoff team. When we started hitting in February and then when we got outside in March and April we knew we were talented … we had a good year,” Crandall said.
Ott and Renz each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils.
Brandon Zastrow led the Generals at the plate going 2-for-4.
Jefferson will travel to No. 1 seeded Stoughton, a 10-9 winner over Evansville, next Sunday for the Southeast Section championship.
The Blue Devils also remain alive in HTL Night League play and will host Mazomanie this Thursday in an 8 p.m. start at Fischer Field.
JEFFERSON 6, FORT ATKINSON 3
Fort 001 001 001 — 3 7 2
Jefferson 101 002 20x — 6 13 1
Fort (ab-r-h-rbi) — Crandall 5-0-0-0, Zastrow 4-1-2-1, Heedrick 3-0-1-0, Koepke 3-0-1-0, DiPrizio 4-0-1-1, Wolter 3-0-0-0, Rueth 3-1-1-0, Sweeney 4-0-1-0, Curtis 2-1-0-0, Paul 1-0-0-0, Hartwick 0-0-0-0, Schmuck 0-0-0-0. Totals — 33-3-7-2.
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Anfang 5-0-1-0, C. Ott 4-2-2-2, R. Schlesner 4-0-2-1, Renz 5-1-2-2, Heffel 4-1-1-0, Cottrell 4-0-2-0, T. Schlesner 3-1-2-0, Fetherston 4-0-1-1, Moldenhauer 3-1-0-0, Laesch 0-0-0-0. Totals — 37-6-13-6.
2B — R. Schlesner. 3B — None. HR — Renz.
Pitching HO — Curtis in 4, Paul 4 in 4; Renz 6 in 7 1/3, Heffel 1 in 1 2/3. ER — Curtis 2, Paul 2; Renz 0, Heffel 1. SO — Curtis 3, Paul 2; Renz 9, Heffel 4. BB — Curtis 0, Paul 3; Renz 2, Heffel 1.
W — Renz. L — Paul. S — Heffel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.