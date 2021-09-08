The UW-Madison’s Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Beef Council will host a set schedule of in-person Beef Quality Assurance certification meetings over the coming months. In-person sessions are intended for those who cannot complete the online certification available by going to https://www.bqa.org/ and clicking on ‘certification’.
To attend the in-person meetings, farmers must register seven days before the meeting date as attendance is limited based on location capacity and to follow any COVID guidelines in place at that time. No walk-ins will be allowed. Due to limited capacity, it is encouraged that one individual per farm attend the in-person meetings. The individual attending the meeting will hold the BQA certification; family members and employees are covered by that certification when it is filed with the market(s). It is each individuals’ responsibility to share certification details with markets.
To register for an in-person session, go to https://tinyurl.com/2hr5karf. For all extension meetings, masks and social distancing may be required. Individuals not willing to comply will be asked to leave.
Buyers representing some large packers and processors, including Tyson, only purchase cattle from farms selling beef breed types of finished cattle that are BQA certified. In addition, JBS requires that producers selling cattle directly to their plants sign an affidavit stating that they are “in compliance with all applicable state or national BQA certification and verification programs.”
National Dairy FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) certification is considered a BQA equivalent. The packer requirements represent their policy, not that of BQA or the beef checkoff program. Farmers with questions about BQA certification requirements can contact their markets or buyers directly.
BQA does more than just help beef producers capture more value from their cattle. BQA also reflects a positive public image and instills consumer confidence in the beef industry. When producers implement the best management practices of a BQA program, they assure the cattle they sell are the best they can be. Consumer research, conducted by the beef checkoff, showed that learning about BQA made consumers more confident in beef safety and animal welfare and improved positive consumer perceptions of how cattle are raised for food.
Local Dodge County programming include Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m., Brownsville Community Center, and Dec. 3, 1 p.m., Lowell Legion Hall. For more information, call 920-386-3790. Additional locations across the state can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2hr5karf.
