Music at the Museum, presented by Watertown Touris, is a new three-part outdoor summer concert series that will take place on the picturesque grounds of the Octagon House Museum, 919 Charles St.
The summer concert series kicks-off on Monday, June 21, with “Flight – A Tribute to the Eagles” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There is no admission fee for the concert, but free will donations to benefit the Watertown Historical Society will be appreciated.
Concert attendees must bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for seating and are welcome to bring food and drink to enjoy as they listen to the music. The Towne Cinema of Watertown will sell popcorn and candy concessions at the event. Soda and water will also be for sale.
In addition to the financial support provided by Watertown Tourism to host Music at the Museum, the concert series is also generously supported by Bill and Karla Mullen & Tom and Sue O’Connor of Watertown.
Flight is a Watertown-based Eagles tribute band that will perform acoustic versions of many of the Eagles’ hit singles. Instrumentation includes guitars, bass, drums and keyboard. Local members include John Harrison and Aaron Oestreich.
“We are thrilled to have Flight as our opening band for Music at the Museum,” said Melissa Lampe, president of the Watertown Historical Society. “They put on a great live show and we hope a great crowd comes out to see them. We want Watertown to think of Music at the Museum as our own “Concerts on the Square” in Madison. Come have a great time and experience the Octagon House and its lovely grounds in a whole new way.”
Following Flight, Music at the Museum will continue with Echelon Quartet on Monday, July 19, and Red Hot TradJazz on Monday, Aug. 16. Echelon Quartet will perform non-traditional string quartet music including original arrangements and newly composed pieces. Red Hot TradJazz is a New Orleans-style jazz band featuring clarinet, trumpet, trombone, tuba, banjo and drums. Local members include Al Anderson and Brad Klotz.
Lampe said in the event of inclement weather, each concert would take place the following evening (Tuesday instead of Monday). If the concert is postposed, an announcement will be made on the Watertown Historical Society website and Facebook page. She also asks that attendees not arrive prior to 5 p.m. to set out their blankets and chairs.
While the Octagon House will be closed during Music at the Museum (there is not enough lighting in the evening for indoor tours), attendees are invited to explore the new Watertown History Center.
“The museum is such an important part of our community, and we hope this concert series helps to better connect our residents with Watertown history,” Lampe said. “This concert series has been fun to plan, and I would like to thank Jill Nadeau of the historical society board for her efforts in lining up our musical acts this summer.”
In addition to hosting Music at the Museum, the historical society has invited the community to attend a special ribbon cutting for the newly restored Wiggenhorn Urn, now located on the museum grounds, on Sunday, June 27, at 11 a.m.
Other upcoming events include the annual First Brigade Band & Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 8, and the annual Octagon House Antiques & Artisans Show set for Saturday, Sept. 18. Plans are also underway for an outdoor Movie at the Museum night. The museum is open daily (closed Tuesdays) from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, visit octagonhousemuseum.org, watertownhistory.org or call 920-248-0616.
