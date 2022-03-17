Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 21.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, March 21 — Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 22 — County fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, peach slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, March 23 — BBQ meatballs, red beans and rice, winter blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 24 — Orange chicken baby red potatoes, tossed salad, snickerdoodle, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll.

Friday, March 25 — Salmon loaf, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, spice cake, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.

