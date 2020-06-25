In recent news has been the government’s handling of COVID-19, protests and riots, calls to defund police departments, and the upcoming observance of Independence Day. All of that means it’s a good time to review the role of government.
Both common sense and the Bible tell us that government exists to protect its citizens — even by force, if necessary. “Everyone must submit to the governing authorities. For no authority exists except by God…. A ruler is God’s servant, a punisher to bring wrath on the wrongdoer. Therefore it is necessary to submit….” (Romans 13:1-5, Evangelical Heritage Version)
So, we can view COVID-19 regulations as government’s effort (whether correct or wrongheaded) to protect citizens. Police forces (whether excellent or flawed) are likewise government’s effort to shield people from harm. Independence Day (celebrated loudly or quietly) should cause us to appreciate freedoms: given by God and safeguarded to us by our government.
Now, shouldn’t the government do more for us? Shouldn’t the government guarantee our happiness, insist we love each other, and ensure we all agree with one other? Actually, no.
The government doesn’t have that power. “The fruit of the Spirit” – not government – “is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” (Galatians 5:22-23).
That Spirit is found in the church, in the hearts of those who rely on Jesus (1 Corinthians 12:3).
It’s especially true that the government cannot guarantee to us eternal happiness.
It doesn’t even pretend to.
But in the church, the Spirit promises precisely that: “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation. Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.” (Mark 16:15-16) The church preaches the Bible.
Scripture first declares us hopeless sinners (Psalm 51:5). It then urges us to trust that through Jesus we are forgiven, we are holy, and God has filled with everlasting hope (John 3:16). That’s Christ’s promise to you. Believe it!
So, should the government tell the church what to do? Nope. Can the church tell the government what to do? Likewise: no, although the church can certainly object to governmental encroachment upon it.
Furthermore, Christian citizens should bring their Christian perspective with them into the voting booth. “The spiritual person evaluates all things, and he himself is evaluated by no one…. We have the mind of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 2:15-16)
All of which is another good reason for you to get back to weekly worship soon, now that our freedom to do so has been recognized anew.
