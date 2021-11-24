MOONLITERS

High scores: Candice Wagner 650 (221, 247), Amanda Kelly 566 (235), Lisa Morris 551 (201), Katie Weiss 530 (204), Brenda Scherret 519, RoxAnne Witte 502

Standings

;Pts.

Kube Custom Carpentry;45

Fathead’s Country Campers;43

Sommers;36

Nielsen Amusements;33

Watertown Bowl;30

DAM Doctors;29

Berres Brothers;15

