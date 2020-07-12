CLYMAN — Josh Oswald hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Nick Klavekoske struck out nine over five scoreless innings to lead the Clyman Canners to a 12-0 Rock River League Southern Division baseball victory over the Ashippun Mudcats on Sunday at Stueber Field.
Clyman (3-1 RRL) scored five runs in the first inning, starting with designated hitter Hunter Olson’s two-run single to left and capped by Oswald’s three-run shot to right.
Brock Vredeveld added a two-run single to left in the third inning and an RBI double in the fifth. He reached base all five times with three hits and two walks.
Spencer Hans and Brett Jakel each hit an RBI double in the sixth.
Klavekoske allowed one hit and three walks. John Elgersma pitched the final two innings He struck out four and walked three.
Casey Herr had a single in the third inning and drew a walk for Ashippun (0-3 RRL). Starter Jack Kramer pitched three innings and took the loss.
Next Sunday, Clyman hosts Neosho while Ashippun hosts Farmington on Saturday and Watertown on Sunday.
CLYMAN 12, ASHIPPUN 0
Ashippun 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Clyman 502 014 X — 12 11 0
WP: Klavekoske
LP: Kraemer
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Holcomb 3-0-0-0, Herr 2-0-1-0, Becker 3-0-0-0, Pierson 1-0-0-0, J. Kraemer 0-0-0-0, M. Kraemer 2-0-0-0, Gross 2-0-0-0, P. Kraemer 1-0-0-0, Bourdo 2-0-0-0, Ryan 2-0-0-0, Schilling 3-0-0-0 Totals 21-0-1-0
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kaul 3-2-2-0, Vredeveld 3-1-3-3, Lenzendorf 2-1-1-0, Olson 4-1-1-2, Rose 1-0-0-0, Oswald 4-1-1-3, Schuett 2-1-0-0, Hans 2-2-1-1, Guidice 3-2-1-0, Jakel 4-1-1-1 Totals 28-12-11-10
2B — C (Hans, Kaul, Vredeveld, Jakel)
HR — C (Oswald)
Pitching — HO: J. Kraemer 7 in 3, Gross. (A) 4 in 2, P. Kraemer (A) 0 in 1, Klavekoske (C) 1 in 5, Elgersma (C) 0 in 2. R: J. Kraemer (A) 7, Gross (A) 5, J. Kraemer (A) 0, Klavekoske (C) 0, Elgersma (C) 0. SO: J. Kraemer (A) 1, Gross (A) 1, P. Kraemer (A) 2, Klavekoske (C) 9, Elgersma (C) 4. BB: J. Kraemer (A) 4, Gross (A) 4, P. Kraemer (A) 1, Klavekoske (C) 3, Elgersma (C) 3
