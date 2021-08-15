Ike Roth struck out nine batters and pitched a complete game leading the Jefferson Blue Devils to a 4-0 victory over Rio on the Home Talent Night League first round playoff opener Thursday at Fischer Field.
JEFFERSON - Ike Roth struck out nine batters and pitched a complete game leading the Jefferson Blue Devils to a 4-0 victory over Rio on the Home Talent Night League first round playoff opener Thursday at Fischer Field.
Roth scattered five hits and did not allow a Railman runner to reach third base, improving his record to 5-0 on the season while keeping the Blue Devils (6-1 Night League) alive in Night League play.
Jefferson will host Mazomanie, a 10-8 winner over Poynette, in the second round of the Night League playoffs Thursday at Fisher Field at 8 p.m.
Roby Schlesner (sac fly) and Heath Renz (single) provided RBIs in the third inning, while Derek Heffel added an RBI double in the fifth as the Blue Devils built a 4-0 advantage.
Roth scattered five hits while issuing just one walk as the Blue Devils improved to 25-5 on the season.
Spencer Wade went 2-for-3 to lead the Blue Devils at the plate.
BLUE DEVILS 4, RAILMEN 0
Rio 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Jefferson 002 200 x — 4 6 1
Rio (ab-r-h-rbi) — Jenkins 3-0-2-0, Doleshaw 3-0-2-0, Kirchewitz 2-0-0-0, T. Kearney 2-0-0-0, B. Kearney 2-0-0-0, Henke 3-0-0-0, Black 3-0-0-0, Kokott 2-0-0-0, Farber 1-0-0-0, Dyle 2-0-1-0, Hoene 1-0-0-0, Henty 1-0-0-0. Totals — 26-0-5-0.
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fetherston 2-0-0-0, Winter 3-2-0-0, R. Schlesner 1-1-0-1, Renz 3-0-1-1, Heffel 3-0-1-1, Laesch 3-0-0-0, T. Schlesner 2-0-1-0, Peterson 3-0-1-0, Wade 3-1-2-0. Totals — 23-4-6-3.
2B — T. Schlesner.
Pitching HO — Kokott 4 in 4+, Jenkins 2 in 2; Roth 5 in 7. ER — Kokott 3, Jenkins 0; Roth 0. SO — Kokott 1, Jenkins 1; Roth 9. BB — Kokott 3, Jenkins 0; Roth 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.