ROCK RIVER 4-MAN DARTBALL LEAGUE

Top 10 averages — Randy Stauffer 616, Bob Yahr 595, Curt Yahr 560, Jim Loppnow 534, Tad Schwefel 532, Dale Zubke 531, Jim Hoenecke 527, Mike Kannenberg 513, Josh Zubke 505, Mike Wendorf 500

Standings

;Pts.

StaufferKlug.com;8-1

Ryan’s Auto Care;7-2

Biggs;6-3

Maass Refrigeration;6-3

7-Up;6-3

Lemke DJ&R;6-3

Yahr Oil;4-5

Silk Exotic;4-5

GAF Construction;4-5

Country Upholstery;4-5

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;3-6

Modern Woodmen;2-7

Gasthaus;2-7

Isle Edge Trucking;1-8

