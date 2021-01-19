Fair maps are needed
Dear Editor:
This is a crucial year for voting rights: In 2021 the Wisconsin Legislature will adopt new voting maps that will last for another 10 years. Now is our chance to adopt fair maps and put an end to gerrymandering.
The last time Wisconsin electoral maps were drawn, by the Republican Legislature in 2011, we ended up with extremely gerrymandered voting districts. Jefferson County alone was split into four state assembly and two state senate districts! It was a carefully crafted plan to divide our community and assure that the controlling party is safe from competition. Fortunately, this time we have the People’s Map Commission, a nonpartisan redistricting commission comprised of nine citizens across the state and charged with recommending true and fair voting maps for the Legislature to adopt. The commission is actively seeking public input; written comment may be submitted online: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wi/peoplesmaps/writtencomment. Virtual public hearings are being held on Jan. 28, Feb. 11, Feb. 25, and March 11. For more go to https://govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps/about. Gerrymandering contributes to partisan gridlock and is anti-democratic. It must be ended if we want any hope of a representative government that works.
Steve Bower
Lake Mills
Parade of Trees thank you
Dear Editor:
COVID-19 changed how the Juneau Chamber of Commerce approached the Parade of Trees this year and is thankful for all who helped in any way to make it successful.
We thank the sponsors and decorators who wonderfully decorated trees, Dodgeland Future Farmers of America, under Dave Gratton, for setting up trees, Juneau Public Library and staff who graciously hosted the event, and City of Juneau Cable 991 for adding the “parade” to their programming.
We encourage folks to take time to view the trees at www.juneaucitychamber.com.
The chamber members wish all a very happy and healthy New Year.
Mary Webster-Abitz,
Juneau
Parade of Trees coordinator
