Watertown Boy Scout Troop 11 has participated in several activities the last few months.
Most recently, the boys scouts and adult leaders had an informative tour of the FBI headquarters in Milwaukee. Three special agents of the FBI guided the group through various parts of the building. The tour started in the weapons vault where the group learned of the various weapons and other gear the agents have available.
During the tour the scouts met special agents who specialize in white collar crime, evidence collection, hostage negotiations, and forensic accounting. Seeing the displays of most wanted, wall of honor for fallen agents, and the museum of memorabilia, interrogation room, evidence storage, and the communications/security room were some other sights the tour group took in.
The Citizenship of the Nation merit badge requires the scouts to visit a federal building. The Scouts elected to tour the FBI building to fulfill this requirement.
In October, a crew did a day hike of Devil’s Lake. They were able to hike both bluffs with a lunch break at the shores of Devil’s Lake. While on the hike, the scouts used their compass and maps and were able to observe the various wild life they encountered on the trail. The hike is applied towards the hiking merit badge. The service project in October was doing an Adopt-A-Highway clean up on State Highway 16. Other earlier service projects were helping distribute school supplies with Support Our Students, Riverfest clean up, and Riverfest soda tent volunteering.
In September, the scouts camped at Ledge Park. The outing was designed for the newer scouts to work on various early rank requirements. This included fire building and safety, use of knife, ax, saw, first aid, and a hike around Ledge Park.
Finally, the troop’s end of summer Court of Honor, rewarded the scouts efforts with their advancement in rank and merit badges earned.
Cian DeGrow earned Scout Rank; AJ Dishneau earned archery, cooking, and first aid merit badges; Silas Furnish earned Tenderfoot Rank; Kieran McCarthy earned the law and woodworking merit badges and the snorkeling BSA badge; Vincent Meyer earned a Gold Palm and digital technology, orienteering, and search and rescue merit badges; Braeden Nemitz earned the Star Rank and communication merit badge; Cole Nemitz earned the Star Rank and communication merit badge; Cole Pettitt earned the Tenderfoot Rank and wood carving merit badge; Kenny Pettitt earned the canoeing, game design, and law merit badges; Caden Tolliver earned the rank of Star Scout and earned the environmental science, swimming, family life, and rifle shooting merit badges; and Kyle Wolf earned the First-Class Rank and earned the cooking, first aid, and rifle shooting merit badges.
A crew from the troop is planning a high adventure canoe trip to the boundary waters next June. They’ll spend five days and four nights canoeing and portaging in the Boundary Waters of Northern Minnesota.
Boy Scout Troop 11 offers young men opportunities in camping, adventures in hiking, back packing, canoeing, bicycling, performing community service, and for older scouts higher skilled activities such as canoeing in the boundary waters, backpacking in New Mexico at the Philmont Scout Ranch, or scuba diving, snorkeling, or sailing at BSA’s Sea Base in the Florida Keys. Scouts will learn skills in first aid, shelter building, survival techniques, leadership, earn a variety of merit badges, and enjoy a week at a Boy Scout Summer Camp each year.
Troop 11 meets in person at the First Congregational Church and is sponsored by the Watertown Rotary Club who are in their 94th year of holding the Charter for Troop 11. Kirk Grill serves as the troop’s committee chair, Tom Levi serves as the charter representative from the Watertown Rotary Club and John Schloemer is the scoutmaster.
Young men who are interested in boy scouts are welcomed to attend a troop meeting which is held on Mondays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church or by contacting Schloemer at 920-988-2052. Any boy who has completed the fifth grade and is at least 10 years old or is at least 11 years old may join boy scouts. No previous scouting experience is necessary.
Boy Scout Troop 11 provides a balance between outdoor activities, community service projects, earning merit badges, and development of leadership skills.
