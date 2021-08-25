MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the 2021 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet is now available online and will soon be available at license agents and open service centers around the state.
For the second year, the combined regulations pamphlet brings season dates, shooting hours and regulations together in one convenient document.
Early teal and early goose seasons kick off the 2021 hunting season on Sept. 1. There is no longer a Mississippi River duck zone. Instead, the DNR has added an Open Water zone on Lake Michigan. After a multi-year effort by sporting groups to raise the fee and increase crucial funding for waterfowl habitat conservation and restoration, waterfowl stamp fees have changed this season.
Deer hunters throughout the state will have their first opportunity to enjoy the woods with the opening of the 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons, which run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9, 2022. The archery and crossbow seasons are extended to Jan. 31, 2022 in metro sub-units and many counties will offer the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties. Check the DNR website for availability.
The 2021 deer season schedule is as follows:
Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities: Oct. 2-10, 2021
Youth Deer Hunt: Oct. 9-10, 2021
Gun Deer Hunt: Nov. 20-28, 2021
Muzzleloader: Nov. 29-Dec. 8, 2021
Statewide Antlerless Hunt: Dec. 9-12, 2021
Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022
Trapping and wolf harvest season regulations will be published as separate documents and available in print and on the DNR website.
As in previous years, the hunting regulations pamphlet summarizes Wisconsin’s hunting laws most relevant to hunters. For additional hunting and trapping laws, consult Wisconsin State Statutes chapter 29 or consult chapter 10 of the Administrative Code of the DNR.
For more information on hunting in Wisconsin, visit the DNR Hunting webpage.
