The Watertown Main Street Program invites the public to share answers to the question, “what matters most to the community about downtown Watertown” at the seventh annual Main Street Matters open forum set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Watertown Public Library.
The forum will enable downtown merchants, property owners, city of Watertown officials and other interested citizens to share ideas on how to preserve and enhance the downtown commercial district.
Presenters at the forum will include Alex Savath and Josh Mueller of The Drafty Cellar, who will talk about how their business has grown since opening in 2018 and how it emerged from the pandemic. Sandra Budewitz, owner of Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique, will share experiences from her more than 30 years in business on Main Street and the importance of shopping local.
Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director, will provide an overview of 2021 accomplishments and share plans for downtown improvement projects in 2022. Main Street Board President Amber Smith will highlight upcoming events.
In addition, Watertown Public Library Director Peg Checkai will talk about the expansion and renovation of the library; and Alex Allon, city Strategic Initiatives and Development coordinator, will provide an update on the construction of the town square.
