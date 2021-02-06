HUSTISFORD — Junior point guard Rylie Collien scored a game-high 27 points to lead Hustisford’s girls basketball team to a 54-52 win over Trailways East rival Lourdes Academy in the regular season finale on Saturday afternoon.
Hustisford (5-11, 3-3 in conference) held an eight-point lead at halftime, but Lourdes (10-14, 3-3) rallied to take a four-point lead with two minutes left in regulation. The Knights connected 12 times from 3-point range, with Hope Burns knocking down her fifth triple to put Lourdes up 52-48.
Collien answered with her fifth and final 3-pointer of the game to bring it to within one, and after a steal, sophomore forward Morgan Kehl moved the Falcons in front with a layup.
Another Lourdes turnover led to a foul and Collien hit 1-of-2 free throws in the closing seconds to finish out the scoring.
Molly Moore led Lourdes with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Collien added eight rebounds and three steals. Junior guard Leticcia Snyder also grabbed eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Autumn Kuehl added 12 points. Senior guard Tristin Bischoff added four steals.
“I’d like to recognize our staff for getting a win while I was in quarantine,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “This was the first career varsity coaching win for assistant coach Jesse Bischoff. I’d also like to recognize Tristin Bischoff, who was honored (on Senior Night). She’s not always in the scorebook, but she always brings her hustle and energy every day. She’s been a great leader and captain.
“It was nice to see the girls put a complete game together, instead of just spurts.”
Hustisford enters the Division 5 regional playoffs as the sixth seed and will play at third-seeded CWC on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD 54,
LOURDES 52
Lourdes 25 27 — 52
Hustisford 33 21 — 54
Lourdes (fg ft-fta pts) — Mullen 3 1-3 7, Droessler 1 0-0 2, Burns 6 0-0 17, Hielsen 1 0-0 2, Moore 8 0-0 23, Slusarski 0 1-2 1 Totals 19 2-5 52
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Becker 0 0-2 0, Kehl 2 3-4 7, Ewert 2 0-0 4, Collien 10 2-4 27, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 1 0-0 2, Kuehl 6 0-0 12 Totals 22 5-10 54
Three-point goals — L (Burns 5, Moore 7), H (Collien 5)
Total fouls — L 15, H 13
