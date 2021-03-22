“Oh, bless our God, you people! And make the voice of his praise to be heard, who keeps our soul among the living, and does not allow our feet to be moved.” (Psalm 66:8-9)
Lord you have blessed us in so many ways. Thank you for keeping us on solid ground as we trust you in all things! Amen
