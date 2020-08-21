LOWELL — The Village of Lowell completed the construction of their water tower and second water main crossing the river, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Community Development Block Grant.
The Village of Lowell received a $500,000 loan and $380,000 grant from USDA and a $500,000 grant from CDBG to demolish the Lowell’s existing water tower and construct a new water one. The existing water tower was built in 1969, in need of repair, and oversized for the community. Since 1990, water use in the Village of Lowell has declined with the annual usage decreasing from 22,000 gallons per day to 13,000 gallons per day. The old tank provided significantly more than one day of water storage and was subject to freezing and stagnation.
Replacement of the tower gave Lowell the opportunity to evaluate their water storage needs and determine the optimum water tower volume.
Lowell also constructed a second water main river crossing to create a looped water system. Since 2005, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had recommended that the Village construct an additional water main river crossing in case the Village experienced a water main break near or at the point of its only river crossing. With a second water main river crossing, Lowell has improved its fire protection and water supply, eliminating a dead end in the water system. A looped system ensures adequate pressure in the system.
The Village of Lowell worked with Kunkel Engineering Group of Beaver Dam to design the second water main river crossing and new water tower. Kunkel Engineering Group also assisted the village in funding procurement and administration of its CDBG and USDA loans and grants.
