DIVISION 1 — Saturday, March 6 at Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Kimberly (24-2) vs. #4 DeForest (16-5) — 10:45 a.m.

#2 Wauwatosa East (21-3) vs. #3 River Falls (21-2) — 2:10 p.m.

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals — 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2 — Saturday, March 6 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Onalaska (18-0) vs. #4 Xavier (23-4) — 9:05 a.m.

#2 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. #3 Lake Mills (23-5) — 12:25 p.m.

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals — 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3 — Friday, March 5 at Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Racine Saint Catherine’s (26-1) vs. #4 Wrightstown (24-4) — 10:45 a.m.

#2 Lake Country Lutheran (25-1) vs. #3 Saint Croix Central (23-2) — 2:10 p.m.

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals — 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 4 — Friday, March 5 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 The Prairie School (23-3) vs. #4 Luther (19-1) — 9:05 a.m.

#2 Lourdes Academy (23-5) vs. #3 Edgar (23-2) — 12:25 p.m.

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals — 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 5 — Thursday, March 4 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Hustisford (16-3) vs. #4 Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2) — 9:05 a.m.

#2 McDonell Central Catholic (16-4) vs. #3 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (16-10) — 12:35 p.m.

Championship Game

Winners of Semifinal Games — 7:05 p.m.

