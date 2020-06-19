What makes Watertown great?
What businesses, professionals and food are the best in this community?
You have a chance to cast your vote online, but you'd better hurry!
The Watertown Daily Times' Best of Watertown contest is running now through Wednesday, July 24, on the newspaper's website: wdtimes.com and click on the Best of Watertown logo.
After that, you will be able to vote on things like who is the best teacher, who is the best plumber, what is the best hair salon, who has the best coffee and what is the best bar. There are scores of categories and you can vote for as many categories as you would like.
Winners will be saluted later this year in the Watertown Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.