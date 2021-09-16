JUNEAU — Despite some Dodge County supervisors’ concerns for a former colleague’s cognitive stability, administrator Jim Mielke wants to appoint 89-year-old Eugene Wurtz to the Dodge County Housing Authority.
Wurtz served on the Dodge County Board from 1970 to 1971, 1980 to 2012 and April 2018 to November 2019 before he moved to an assisted living facility outside of the Mayville-area he served.
Wurtz resigned from the board for what he cited “medical issues,” and those issues had supervisors postponing their vote in August to appoint Wurtz to a five-year term on the Dodge County Housing Authority.
Supervisor Donna Maly of Beaver Dam, who serves on the Dodge County Housing Authority, said Wednesday Wurtz is “very knowledgeable” about the housing authority and makes positive contributions to the authority’s discussions.
“There was a feeling at last month’s county board meeting that supervisors didn’t think Gene knew what was going on,” Maly said. “It is just the opposite. I spoke with Gene and he said as long as he is able to contribute and play a role in county politics he will.
“He uses a walker, but big deal,” she said. “Gene is a good board member who understands the system.”
However, his fellow board members thought differently at their August meeting.
“I just wonder if this was the same person, who clearly was having some cognitive issues as a board member that I observed and communicated to the board leadership,” said supervisor Lisa Derr of Beaver Dam. “I agree we have a responsibility to put people who are healthy and can do the job onto boards and committees. I think that is what people expect.”
Supervisor Rob Boelk of Mayville said the same.
“I was representing Mr. Wurtz at least I did until he was in an elderly facility,” Boelk said. “I have nothing but praise for Mr. Wurtz. He served the county for many years and our City of Mayville, but I do have questions about his mental capacity if he can actually serve on this committee.”
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun agreed and motioned for the board to postpone their vote last month. He even motioned to have Mielke search for other candidates, which was passed by the board in August.
“I likewise have some issues with this actual appointment and his ability to properly represent the people of Dodge County,” Guckenberger said. “This is a five-year appointment as opposed to a one-year appointment. For that reason, I can’t support it.”
Mielke wrote in a memo Tuesday to county supervisors, “The executive committee heard (Sept. 10) that Mr. Wurtz attends the regular housing authority meetings in person, he is an active participant in the meeting discussion and is familiar with how the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) functions…As a result of the follow-up related to the housing authority appointment, as county administrator, my recommendation is reappoint Eugene Wurtz to the Dodge County Housing Authority.”
Dodge County Board of Supervisors will have another opportunity Tuesday night to vote to appoint Wurtz to the housing authority.
