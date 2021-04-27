Watertown Rotary Club is hosting its 13th annual Craft Beer and Wine Tasting Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22.

This year's event, which will include a curbside takeout option, is being held at the Watertown Country Club, 1340 N. Water St., from 4 to 7 p.m.

For those who want to sample at the event, there will more than 50 craft beers and 25 different varieties of wine to taste. 

The event is open to the public and tickets are $40 before the event or $45 at the door. All proceeds go to support activities and groups in the Watertown community. The event includes appetizers, a 50/50 raffle and silent auctions.

There is a limited number of tickets. 

The curbside option includes a six-pack of assorted beer, five 50/50 raffle tickets and snacks. Rotary will contact purchaser for beer choices.

Someone from the Watertown Rotary Club will contact ticket holders for the curbside option for beer options. Pick up will be held in the parking lot from 2 to 3:30 PM on May 22.

For more information, contact Bonnie at 920-261-6320

