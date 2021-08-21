WESTFIELD – Palmyra Eagle’s football team lost its season-opener at Westfield 34-8 on Friday.
The Pioneers scored 16 third-quarter points to pull ahead 28-0.
P-E got on the board late in the fourth quarter on a Finn Paxton receiving score of two yards from Chance Scheel. Joey Brown connected with James Merryfield for the two-point try and the final margin.
Scheel finished 20-for-36 passing for 238 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception with a quarterback rating of 73.6.
Westfield signal caller Kashton Kangas went 8-for-12 with 88 yards, tossing three touchdowns and an interception. Kangas also ran it 20 times for 103 yards and a score, fumbling three times. Hunter Goodwin had 20 carries for 110 yards and a score as the Pioneers amassed 227 rushing yards on 45 carries.
For the Panthers, Merryfield had seven catches for 65 yards, Brown had six catches for 65 yards and Kurtis Frink hauled in two passes totaling 59 yards.
Defensively, Duncan Ireland III had an interception for P-E.
The Panthers host Johnson Creek in week two.
WESTFIELD 34, PALMYRA-EAGLE 8
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 0 8 -- 8
Westfield 6 6 16 6 -- 34
Team statistics
Total offense – P-E 306, WE 315; Rushing att.-yards – P-E 28-65, WE 45-227; Fumbles lost – P-E 2, WE 4; First downs – P-E 11
