At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

1. William Byron. 2. Ross Chastain. 3. Kurt Busch. 4. Daniel Suárez. 5. Corey Lajoie. 6. Chase Elliott. 7. Chris Buescher. 8. Martin Truex Jr. 9. Joey Logano. 10. Alex Bowman. 11. Justin Haley. 12. Brad Keselowski. 13. Bubba Wallace. 14. Erik Jones. 15. Chase Briscoe. 16. Josh Bilicki. 17. Ryan Blaney. 18. David Ragan. 19. BJ McLeod. 20. Greg Biffle. 21. Kevin Harvick. 22. Aric Almirola. 23. Christopher Bell. 24. Michael McDowell. 25. Harrison Burton. 26. Cody Ware. 27. Todd Gilliland. 28. Tyler Reddick. 29. Denny Hamlin. 30. Kyle Larson. 31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 32. Austin Cindric. 33. Kyle Busch. 34. Cole Custer. 35. Austin Dillon. 36. Ty Dillon. 37. Noah Gragson.

