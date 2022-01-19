MOONLITERS

High scores: Tiana Bostwick 596 (226, 203), Brenda Scherret 561, RoxAnne Witte 505, Lisa Cutsforth 501, Jamie Lehmann 491

Standings

;Pts.

Watertown Bowl;18

Fathead’s Country Campers;17

Sommers;13

Berres Brothers;12

Nielsen Amusements;11

Kube Custom Carpentry;8

Dam Doctors;5

