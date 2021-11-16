Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 4 a.m. in the W4500 block of County Highway CW for a female.

— Wednesday at 7:52 a.m. in the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 11:48 a.m. to the 900 block of West Main Street for a male.

— Wednesday 3:11 p.m. to the 500 block of South First Street for public assistance.

— Wednesday at 4:43 p.m. to the 1300 block of Valview Court for a female.

— Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 1:09 p.m. to the 200 block of North Ninth Street for public service.

— Thursday at 1:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a male.

— Thursday at 4:38 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Water Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 8:55 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Friday at 9:55 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 10:39 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a lift assist.

— Friday at 11:19 a.m. to the 300 block of Lynn Street for female.

— Friday at 11:57 a.m. to the 1100 block of Prospect Avenue for a male.

— Friday at 5:45 p.m. to the N100 block of Beverly Drive in Lebanon for a male.

— Friday at 6:11 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 10:12 p.m. to the 600 block of South Washington Street for a male.

— Saturday at 2:06 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 9:56 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 3:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Beaver Dam Road in Lowell for mutual aid call for a female.

— Saturday at 8:03 p.m. to the N8700 block of County Highway X for a male.

— Saturday at 8:21 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 8:52 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Sunday at 9:10 a.m. to the N1700 block of County Highway R in Lebanon for a female.

— Sunday at 9:24 a.m. to N500 block of County Highway R in Lebanon for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at noon to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Sunday at 2:04 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 2:50 p.m. to the W4700 block of County Highway Q for a female.

— Sunday at 3:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Sunday at 8:52 p.m. to the 1000 block of Willman Court for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 10:25 p.m. to the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beaver Dam for EMS standby.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Friday at 9:26 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a vehicle steaming.

— Sunday at 12:26 p.m. to the 600 block of Summers Court for a shed fire.

Recommended for you

Load comments