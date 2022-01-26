The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club met Jan. 9 at St. Peter’s Fellowship Hall.
Club President Brandon Boyd shared a presentation with the club about the National Avian Quiz Bowl he attended. He said the quiz bowl was very difficult but interesting and he placed third overall. There was an awards dinner, along with an audience participation skit Boyd took part in. Overall, he met many new people from other clubs around the country and it was a fun learning experience for him.
Club member Tilly Judd attended the County New Family Orientation Zoom. She said one activity they did was a scavenger hunt around their home for items that represented the four H’s. For example, she found a water bottle to represent the H for health.
Boyd talked about Christmas caroling at Highland House. Due to a last minute change of the date, very few people attended. He discussed he went around singing Christmas carols and handing out the holiday cards made at the December meeting.
Boyd reminded everyone to check emails from the county about events and activities that are available to members.
The club agreed to donate $100 to Kentucky 4-H Clubs that were affected by tornados in the recent months.
Rhonda Boyd discussed doing a community service project for the February meeting. The project would be Hearts for the Homeless. Members of the club would bring items to donate such as toiletries, socks, and hand warmers. Members were reminded to look at emails for more information on this project.
Brandon Boyd discussed the Meat Animals Sale Trivia Night that will take place in March at the Waterloo High School. Members were reminded to look at the county newsletter for more information.
After the meeting, members stayed to play cards and board games with each other. Snacks and drinks were provided. The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club will hold its next meeting on Feb. 13. The time and place is still to be determined. The meeting will be followed by an activity.
