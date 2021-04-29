Wednesday Summer League
High scores — Men: Jeff Weihert 755, Chris Owens 749, Larry Romprey 745. Women: Olivis Leu 655, June Prochaska 602, Sue Gillingham 584
Standings
;Pts.
Fun Farmn’ Toys;5
Team #3;5
Team #10;5
Team #5;4
Team Odd Couple;4
JLS;3
2 Coronas and A Busch;3
Team #9;2
Pocket Pounders;2
No Way;2
