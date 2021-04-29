Wednesday Summer League

High scores — Men: Jeff Weihert 755, Chris Owens 749, Larry Romprey 745. Women: Olivis Leu 655, June Prochaska 602, Sue Gillingham 584

Standings

;Pts.

Fun Farmn’ Toys;5

Team #3;5

Team #10;5

Team #5;4

Team Odd Couple;4

JLS;3

2 Coronas and A Busch;3

Team #9;2

Pocket Pounders;2

No Way;2

