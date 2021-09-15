JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys soccer team lost to visiting East Troy 3-2 in a Rock Valley match on Thursday.

The Eagles scored first on a penalty kick in the 16th minute by Erick Serrano.

After the Trojans scored in the 21st and 29th minutes, Jefferson equalized at the 42:19 mark on a PK by Raul Perez.

East Troy hit the game-winner in the 78th minute.

“We played awesome tonight and I’m proud of my team,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Pablo Loyo said.

“East Troy scored a late goal and of course it sucks, but we move on. Freshman Greyson Brusk played a great game and has a lot of potential to be a great defender in the future.”

