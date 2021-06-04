Rock Valley Conference

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Team scores: East Troy 37 points; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 25.5; Watertown Luther Prep 21; McFarland 17; Edgerton 10; Whitewater 8; Jefferson 0.

Dual-meet point totals: Watertown Luther Prep 12; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 8; McFarland 6; Edgerton 4; Whitewater 2; Jefferson 0.

Final conference standings: East Troy 22; Watertown Luther Prep 20; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 18; McFarland 12; Edgerton 8; Whitewater 4; Jefferson 0.

Championship matches

Singles — No. 1: Lindow, ET, def. Rolfe, WBF. No. 2: Brehm, ET, def. Peyer, WBF, 6-0, 6-1. No. 3: Paullin, ET, def. Greenwald, WBF, 6-1, 6-0. No. 4: Edwards, ET, def. McHugh, WBF, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — No. 1: Bourman/Koelpin, WLP, def. Snyder/Templeton, McF, 6-3, 6-4. No. 2: Robison/Grunow, WBF, def. Cliffgard/Erman, ET, 7-6 (4), 6-4. No. 3: Murphy/Malloy, ET, def. Mittelstadt/Schlomer, WLP, 6-3, 6-1.

Third-place matches

Singles — No. 1: Anderson, Ed, def. Guse, WLP, 6-3, 6-4. No. 2: Kujak, McF, def. Bonofiglio, J, 6-3, 6-2. No. 3: N. Koelpin, WLP, def. Hazeltine, Edg, 7-5, 6-3. No. 4: Kappl, WLP, def. Pimental, McF, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles — No. 1: Maternowski/Stoner, ET, def. Wence/Stevenson, W, 6-4, 7-6. No. 2: Cress/Roecker, WBF, def. Fernan/Stuntebeck, McF, 7-5, 6-4. No. 3: Hiane/Desal, McF, def. Ocampo/Pechi, WBF, 7-6 (5), 6-1. At UW-Whitewater.

Recommended for you

Load comments