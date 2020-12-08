Luther Prep’s bowling team with 3-6 versus Watertown and 0-9 against Fort Atkinson this past week.
The boys had a 63% fill rate for the day. Josh Fisch remains in the top spot for the Phoenix, filling 80% of his frames. The boys averaged a 163 for the week.
The Watertown boys high school bowling club team remains undefeated in District 6 competition. The boys defeated Luther Prep 6-3, filling 83% of their frames and averaging 212 on the day. Ashton Oldenhoff filled 28 of his 31 frames, missing only three wide-open splits the entire meet. He was named the team’s bowler of the meet.
Damon Lee turned in another strong performance, filling 29 of his 33 frames. His four opens against Luther Prep were his first of the season. Damon’s 94.2 fill percentage is currently the best in the district. Damon received honorable mention for the meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.